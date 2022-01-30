Ramgarh, Jan 30 (PTI) Two teenage boys were killed and four others injured when their car overturned after hitting the divider of a four-lane highway in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place on National Highway 33 in the Kuju police outpost area, they said.

Six youths were on the way to Hazaribag when the driver of the speeding car hit the divider, killing two of them on the spot, a police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Soyam Kshetri (17) and Vishal Kumar (17), residents of Bharechnagar in Mandu block, he said.

The injured were admitted to a private hospital in Ramgarh town, and the conditions of two of them were stated to be critical, police said.

