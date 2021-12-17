Harda (MP), Dec 17 (PTI) A Dalit woman in Harda in Madhya Pradesh has alleged that two people who had refused to let her take water from a temple tap and subjected her to casteist slurs were yet to face action, while police claimed the two men's statement could not be recorded as "we couldn't find them".

In her complaint, Deepika (28) has said the two men, who she identified as Golu Pandit and Sandeep, live near her home in Purani Galla Mandi and were not allowing her to take water from a temple tap since October.

She told reporters on Thursday after visiting the Harda Anusuchit Jati Janjati Kalyan (AJJAK) Scheduled Caste, Tribes Welfare police station that her daughter was injured after being pushed out of the temple some time back.

Deepika said she had complained to the superintendent of police on October 24 as well as November 25 against the two men, who were in the 25-31 age group. "The police is not taking action against them," she alleged.

Meanwhile, Inspector Anurag Lal of Harda Anusuchit Jati Janjati Kalyan (AJJAK) Scheduled Caste, Tribes Welfare police station told PTI on Friday a team had gone twice to record the statement of the duo to proceed with Deepika's complaint.

'We couldn't find them. We are going to take appropriate action," he said.

