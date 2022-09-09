Panna, Sep 9 (PTI) Doctors of the district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Panna, who had struck work to protest an attack on the civil surgeon by an accident victim's family, called off their agitation on Friday, an official said.

Also Read | Income Tax Raids Was Undertaken Without Giving Reason, Says Oxfam India.

A relative of an accident victim who was declared dead at the hospital allegedly slapped the civil surgeon on the night of September 3, following which the doctors went on an indefinite strike, he said.

Also Read | Stray Dog Menace: Balance Has to Be Maintained Between Safety of People and Animal Rights, Says Supreme Court.

The protest had crippled the services at the district hospital and after an assurance by senior officials about deploying adequate security, the agitation was called off, the official said.

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media.

An FIR was registered in the matter three days after the incident in Kotwali police station, while a case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 was also registered against five doctors, which further compounded the problem, the official said.

The decision to end the strike was taken after a meeting of doctors with the senior officials including collector, superintendent of police and regional medical director.

Doctors have resumed their duties after detailed discussions about their demands, Panna collector Sanjay Mishra said.

CCTV cameras will be installed in doctors' chambers and till a private agency is engaged, the police will maintain security at the hospital, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)