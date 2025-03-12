Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda presented the state budget of a total of Rs 4,21,032 crores for the financial year 2025-26 in the assembly on Wednesday.

The budget amount of this year is around 15 percent more than that of the previous year budget which was Rs 3.65 lakh crores. The budget presented for FY 2025-26 has been prepared keeping in view the doubling of the budget size in the next five years, increasing capital investment, expansion of road, irrigation and power facilities, attracting investment for quality health facilities and employment generation.

While presenting the budget in the state assembly, state finance minister Devda highlighted that efforts were made to obtain suggestions from the public for the preparation of the budget and included them in the state budget for fiscal year 2025-26.

"Suggestions received from the general public, eminent economists and subject experts have also been included in preparing the budget for the financial year 2025-26. Out of over 1500 suggestions received from the general public, important points and views of experts have been kept in mind while preparing the budget," Devda said.

The finance minister said that a provision of Rs 26,797 crore is proposed for the Women and Child Development Department for the year 2025-26 and Rs 23,535 crore is proposed for the health sector. Similarly, a provision of Rs 58,257 crore is proposed for agriculture and allied sectors for fiscal year 2025-26.

"A provision of Rs 18,715 crore is proposed for urban development, which is around Rs 2000 crores more than that of the last year and Rs 19,050 crore is proposed for rural development and Panchayat in 2025-26," he said.

The finance minister further said that Rs 1,610 crore was proposed for tourism, culture and Religious Trusts & Endowment for fiscal year 2025-26 and Rs 19,000 crore was proposed for the energy sector. Rs 17,136 crore is proposed for Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) National Rural Drinking water Mission. A provision of Rs 2,005 crores is proposed for Simhastha-2028. (ANI)

