Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): A fire broke out at a cooler manufacturing factory in Indore, triggering a response from fire authorities. Fire tenders from four stations, along with additional water tankers, were deployed to douse the flames, said the fire officer Charan Singh Rajput.

"Fire broke out in the cooler manufacturing facility. Dry grass and other materials triggered the fire. Furniture was also burned down. Fire brigades were dispatched from four stations, along with 15-20 additional water tankers. We were able to control the fire in two hours," he told reporters.

Additional Commissioner of the Indore Municipal Corporation, Rohit Sisoniya, confirmed that immediate action was taken to contain the fire.

"As soon as we received information, our fire brigade team was rushed to the spot. The police helped in controlling the crowd. We were able to control the fire in a set time frame," he said.

Sisoniya further added, "The licences of the manufacturing unit will be checked and if it is found to be illegal, action will be taken. As of now, the fire is under control and there is no loss of life."

Earlier, fire broke out at two private companies situated in the Progressive Park industrial area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district. (ANI)

