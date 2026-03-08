Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): A fire broke out in a house in the Daulatganj area in Gwalior on Sunday.

Fire tenders arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control.

Three people were safely rescued, officials said.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, four women have died after a fire broke out at a paint factory in Jind.

Jind Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh has said that a case has been registered against the factory owner, while the cause of the fire is under investigation. (ANI)

