Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Five persons, including two minors, were apprehended for creating a ruckus and vandalising vehicles after consuming liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Panwasa area near Maxi road in the district on Monday night.

"Some anti-social elements have created ruckus, vandalised windshield of cars and also attacked a few shops in Panwasa area near Maxi road on Monday night. As a result of which, on getting the information about the matter, the police reached the spot and rounded up one main accused from the spot," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sachin Parte said.

"On the basis of information received from the main accused, the police reached Vikram bridge in the district to arrest the remaining accused on Tuesday morning. Seeing the police force, two accused started running away and fell on the ground in which they sustained injuries. Two other minors were also arrested in the matter," DSP said.

He added that the police identified a total of nine accused in the matter out of which five were arrested and efforts were on to nab the remaining accused.

During interrogation, it came to light that the accused had committed the incident after consuming liquor and in an inebriated state. Further questioning into the matter is underway, DSP Parte said.

He further said that there were cases registered against the accused in connection with the liquor in the past as well and action had been taken against them. The renaming accused would be arrested soon and strict action would be taken against them. (ANI)

