Indore, May 2 (PTI) At least four persons were killed when a crane crushed a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | German Minister to Meet with Climate Activist Group.

"As per preliminary information, four people were killed when a crane crushed a motorcycle on a road in Banganga area in the evening," Commissioner of Police Makrand Deuskar told PTI.

Also Read | Carbon Tax: Top Government Officials, Industry Leaders Likely To Meet on May 4 To Discuss European Union's Move To Impose Carbon Tax.

Further details about the accident are awaited, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)