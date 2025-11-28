Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): A team of FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) examined and collected evidence from the encounter site where the accused, Salman, in the alleged rape case of a 6-year-old girl in Raisen's Goharganj, was injured this morning, an official said.

The police were carrying the accused to Raisen and their vehicle got punctured in the Kiratnagar village area near Bhojpur in the early hours of Friday. As he was being shifted to another vehicle, the accused snatched a pistol from an official, fired at the police and tried to flee. In retaliation, the accused was shot in the leg and admitted to Hamidia Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Senior Scientist and Incharge of FSL Bhopal, Dr Arvind Kumar Badolia told ANI, "We have found evidence of the police encounter which took place here. The evidence collected here includes items related to the firing and blood samples. The evidence will be sent for forensic testing. Our report is admissible in the court."

The accused, Salman, reached Bhopal's Gandhinagar area and was looking for a rental home. The local people here suspected as the accused lacked ID card, following which the youth and locals apprehended him and handed him over to the police.

Sub Inspector Sunil Singh told ANI, "The accused, Salman, was being taken to Raisen when the vehicle transporting him got punctured. He had to be shifted to another vehicle. During this process, the accused snatched a pistol from an official and attempted to fire at the police. In the crossfire, the accused was shot in the leg, and one police official was also injured. The incident occurred between 3 to 3.30 am."

Inspector Vijay Tripathi who shot at the accused, injuring him, told ANI, "The accused snatched the pistol of the police official and in retaliatory firing, the accused got injured. The accused also attempted firing at police and we fired four bullets and one of which hit the accused in the leg."

According to the police, the incident occurred on November 21 under the jurisdiction of Goharganj police station, where the minor was playing outside her home. The accused, identified as Salman, lured her with chocolates, took her to the forest and raped her.

The girl was found in a nearby forest area and immediately taken to the Obaidullaganj Hospital, where the doctors confirmed rape. She was then referred to Bhopal AIIMS for further treatment. (ANI)

