Bhopal, Aug 24 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced his government will provide compensation to people for losses to crops, properties and other assets caused by heavy rains and flood in the state in the past few days.

He made the announcement after visiting flood-hit areas of several districts. Chouhan also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and informed him about the flood situation in the state. Using a helicopter, the CM first conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas of Vidisha, Sagar, Bhind, Morena and Sheopur districts.

Chouhan later reached villages surrounded by water through boats and assured local residents of all possible help from the government.

After the aerial survey and visiting the flood-affected areas by boats, Chouhan said about 100 villages of Morena, Bhind and Sheopur districts have been hit by the deluge.

He said several villages are still submerged in water of the Betwa river in Vidisha district though rains have stopped.

The chief minister said arrangements for food and other necessities are being made for people in the flood-hit areas.

Chouhan announced that after an assessment by officials, the state government will compensate people for losses caused to crops, properties and other assets.

In Sheopur district, 121 people were rescued by disaster management teams from Khedli village and taken to relief camps, he said.

Chouhan said on Wednesday morning he apprised PM Modi about the flood situation in the state.

The Chief Minister said he thanked the PM for providing the help of the Army and the India Air Force in rescue and relief works.

