Indore, Sep 3 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has cancelled the registration of 60 nursing homes after discovering that the establishments were lacking infrastructure and not following necessary guidelines, a senior official said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, state health commissioner Akash Tripathi said inspections were conducted at nursing homes to monitor their functioning.

“We inspected nursing homes to find out if they were following rules. We have revoked the registration of 60 nursing homes after finding out that they were lacking in proper health infrastructure and had other shortcomings,” Tripathi said.

New rules are also being formulated for nursing homes in the state, he said.

Now that the COVID-19 situation in the state is under control, officials have been directed to focus on implementing programmes of the Public Health and Family Welfare department, the official added.

