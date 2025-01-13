Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that his government was thinking of revising its policies in religious cities in the state and planning to ban liquor in those cities.

CM Yadav stressed that many seers had given suggestions for the same and the state government was seriously considering stopping the liquor shops within the limits of the religious cities.

"The current budget year is going to end and our government is thinking that we should amend our policy in religious cities and move towards banning liquor from those cities. Many seers have given suggestions and our government is seriously considering that we should close these excise shops within the limits of our religious cities so that we can take concrete steps in the direction of complaints from people regarding the religious environment. We are serious and will take a decision in this regard very soon," CM Yadav told ANI.

Additionally, CM Yadav is scheduled to perform Bhoomi Pujan of Sevarkhedi-Silarkhedi project worth Rs 614 crore in the presence of Union Minister CR Patil in Ujjain district on Monday.

With this project, sufficient water-level will be maintained in the Kshipra river and it will also provide sufficient drinking water to the people of Ujjain.

"Today Union Minister CR Patil is visiting to perform Bhoomi Pujan of Sevarkhedi-Silarkhedi project. With this project, we will be able to make our saints bath with sacred water of holy Kshipra river during Simhastha 2028. I am satisfied that we were able to take concrete steps in that direction. Earlier in 2004, we were able to make them bath in the water of Gambhir river because the amount of water of the Kshipra river is very low. During Simhastha 2016, saints took bath with the water of Narmada ji. But we are satisfied that now we will be able to bath in the Kshipra year throughout the year," the Chief Minister said.

He further added that the Madhya Pradesh government would continue to do such public interest activities in the state and extended greetings to the people of the state. (ANI)

