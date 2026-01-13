Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday formally launched its paperless e-Cabinet system, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and ministers attending the Cabinet meeting carrying their respective tablets held at the state secretariat in Bhopal.

During the previous cabinet meeting held on January 6, tablets were provided to all the ministers with the objective of initiating the e-Cabinet process in the state. Additionally, a detailed presentation of the e-tablet application was also showcased before the Council of Ministers.

With this initiative, cabinet agendas and related documents will be shared digitally with ministers through a dedicated tablet application.

CM Yadav said the initiative started to promote e-governance in the state, adding that it would help in adopting a paperless work process, saving time and ensuring transparency in government functioning.

"Our Prime Minister promotes technology and I am proud that our Chief Minister Mohan Yadav started the e-cabinet initiative. Now, our agenda for the meeting is shared in this tab device. It is a good initiative," said Kailash Vijayvargiya, Urban Development and Housing Minister.

Water resources Minister Tulsi Silwat has said that it is an era of science and technology and in the same episode, e-cabinet is a good initiative taken by the Mohan Yadav government.

"We are happy that now we have entered into the digitalised era of the 21st century. With the e-cabinet initiative, paperless work will take place and it will also simplify our work. It is a commendable initiative," Minister Krishna Gaur said.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahald Patel said that the government of India started the initiative long ago and it was a commendable effort of the Madhya Pradesh government to hold a paperless cabinet. He highlighted that the initiative would save time as well as money.

Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla said, "Paperless work is done more efficiently and at a fast pace. Therefore, the Madhya Pradesh Government launched the e-cabinet initiative. All the ministers were provided tablets in the previous cabinet and the e-cabinet meeting formally began today."

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang also said that it was a good move and one should join with the technology. The use of technology brings transparency, saves time and adds perfection.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain informed that cabinet decisions taken since 1960 were digitised and decisions of the past two years can be accessed with a single click. With the help of tablets, ministers will have access to complete information related to Cabinet proceedings. (ANI)

