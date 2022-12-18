Bhopal, Dec 18 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has so far freed 23,000 acres of government land in the state encroached upon by land mafia and anti-social elements, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday.

He said a 40-acre plot of land freed from anti-social elements in Bhopal's Neelbad area would now be used for the construction of houses for the poor.

A special campaign will be conducted from January next year and this freed land will be given to the homeless poor people to construct houses, he said.

"So far, 23,000 acres of government land has been freed from anti-social elements and land mafia in the state and this campaign will continue," the chief minister said while addressing a function to launch the developmental works worth Rs 215 crore in areas under the Huzur assembly seat in Bhopal district.

Chouhan said those who do not have land to live in a village, will be provided free residential lease on the basis of applications received in the campaign beginning January 4 next year.

The vacant land will be allotted to the poor under the Chief Minister's Residential Land Rights Scheme. A scheme will also be started to provide concrete houses to those who are living in urban areas, Chouhan said.

He alleged the previous governments used to support such anti-social elements.

