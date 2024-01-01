Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Gwalior Lokayukta Police on Monday caught a patwari red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5000 for transferring the ownership of an agricultural land, an official said.

Accused Pankaj Khalko is posted in Gohad tehsil of Bhind district and was caught taking the bribe from the complainant in his car near his house in Amaltas Colony, Shatabdipuram area in Gwalior district, a senior officer told ANI.

"Today, Patwari Pankaj Khalko was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 5000 from a complainant, Ravi Singh Baghel, a resident of Viswari village, Gohad Tehsil, Bhind district. Baghel's grandmother, Raja Beti, who had died, had land in her name and the land was to be transferred in the name of her husband, for which Patwari Pankaj Khalko was demanding a bribe of Rs 8000. Nonetheless, the deal was fixed for Rs 7000," Lokayukta Inspector Brajmohan Singh Narwariya told ANI.

The complainant, Ravi Singh Baghel, had already paid Rs 2000 and the remaining Rs 5000 was to be paid, the official said.

Baghel complained to Lokayukta police after which a trap was laid. As soon as the accused Patwari took money from the complainant, he was caught red-handed in his vehicle near his house here, the officer said.

Further action into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

