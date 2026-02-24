Mumbai, February 24: A 32 year old Kentucky man has been arrested after he was allegedly caught engaging in s*x with a dead deer on the side of a road in Muhlenberg County, authorities said. Allen Osborne, a resident of Owensboro, was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with sexual crimes against animals, according to Central City Police.

The incident came to light after a driver reportedly saw Osborne appearing to have s*x with the deer and alerted police. Officers responded to the scene and found Osborne with his pants down and blood on his boxers, local media reports citing court documents stated. Investigators also alleged that deer fur was found on his hoodie at the time of his arrest. US Shocker: Indiana School Secretary Admits Relationship With Student After Husband Catches Them Having S*x on Valentine’s Day 2026, Faces Felony Charges.

Osborne was booked into the Muhlenberg County Detention Center and was being held on a USD 5,000 bond as of Monday afternoon. Central City Police confirmed that he pleaded not guilty during his court appearance on Monday morning. Details about his legal representation were not immediately available. US Shocker: Married Teacher Sent Disturbing Messages to a 17-Year-Old Student Before Having S*x With Him in Washington, Sentenced.

Under Kentucky law, sexual crimes against animals are classified as a Class D felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of one to five years if convicted. Osborne’s next court hearing is scheduled for March 2. Authorities have not released further details about the investigation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Independent ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 07:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).