Anuppur (MP), Feb 5 (PTI) Police have registered a case against the woman superintendent of a government-run hostel for allegedly beating up more than 25 minor girls staying at the facility in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused allegedly thrashed the girls, all Class 7 students of a government school here, at its hostel on Sunday night, Kotma police station in-charge Sundaresh Maravi said quoting a complaint lodged by the victims' family members.

The provocation for the act is not yet known, the official said, adding the girls claimed they were beaten up without any reason.

The girl's family members and the school's principal later lodged the complaint, he said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on Tuesday against the hostel superintendent under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 296 (obscene act), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351 (criminal intimidation), besides of provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far and an investigation is underway into the case, he said.

