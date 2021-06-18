Bhopal, Jun 18 (PTI) A Madhya Pradesh IAS officer who has been issued a show-cause notice for uploading an audio clip of his conversation with a senior colleague sought police protection on Friday, claiming that an unidentified caller threatened him.

Lokesh Kumar Jangid, a 2014 batch officer, in an email to the state Director General of Police said someone called him before Thursday midnight and told him that he had put his life in danger by taking on very powerful people.

The caller also said that unbeknownst to the IAS officer, some "Pakistanis" were using him, and he should go on leave for six months and stop talking to the media if he valued his and his son's life, said the email which was leaked to the media.

Jangid was issued a show-cause notice two days ago for allegedly uploading an audio clip of his conversation with a senior colleague about his transfer on May 31 from the post of additional collector of Bharwani to the Bhopal-based Rajya Shiksha Kendra as its director.

According to Jangid, it was his ninth transfer in 54 months.

When contacted, the IAS officer confirmed to PTI that he has complained to the DGP about a call from an encrypted number.

"I have now received a call from an official of the cyber crime wing of police seeking more information," he said.

Jangid (35) said he had shared with four IAS colleagues a 30-second clip of his conversation with General Administration Department principal secretary Deepti Gaur Mukherjee and he had expressed displeasure about his transfer in his chats with his colleagues.

On June 11 he asked for a transfer for three years to Maharashtra, his home state, as his 87-year-old grandfather is suffering from Parkinson's disease and he also wanted to take care of his mother who is a widow, he said.

