Bhopal, November 27: The Madhya Pradesh General Administration Department has issued a show-cause notice to an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Santosh Kumar Verma, for allegedly making remarks that violate the All India Services (Conduct and Discipline) Rules. The notice has been issued under rule 10(1)(a) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 on Wednesday, November 26.

According to the notice, the IAS officer made a remark during provincial convention of Madhya Pradesh AJJAKS (Anusuchit Jati-Janjati Adhikari Evam Karmchari Sangh) held in Bhopal on November 23 which hurts social harmony and fall under the category of indiscipline. "Prima facie your comment, "One person in a family should get reservation, until a Brahmin donates his daughter to my son or ties relationship with him," appears to be an attempt to hurt social harmony and create mutual animosity. This does not conform to the conduct expected of an Indian Administrative Service officer and falls under the category of indiscipline, arbitrariness, and serious misconduct," the notice read. MP: Senior IAS Santosh Verma Apologises After Controversial Remark on Brahmin Community Sparks Outrage.

It further added that the officer violated the rule, making him liable for disciplinary action. He has been given seven days from the date of receipt of the notice to submit his response to explain why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him. Additionally, the notice warns that if no reply is received within the stipulated period, appropriate unilateral action may be taken. Madhya Pradesh Congress Seeks Action Against IAS Officer Santosh Verma Over Controversial Remark on ‘Brahmin Girls’.

Earlier, the IAS officer apologised for his controversial remarks saying he never intended to insult any community or religion, adding that he had no ill-will towards any community nor had any intention to hurt any community. "If my words have hurt the sentiments of any individual, or community, I sincerely apologise. Some people propagated only a portion of what I had said. Those who have fanned this controversy have taken only one line from the speech I had made," he said.

