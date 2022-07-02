Shivpuri, Jul 2 (PTI) A 10-year-old leopard was run over by an unidentified vehicle while crossing a four-lane road in Satandwada forest range of Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Saturday, an official said.

Also Read | Amarinder Singh, Former Punjab CM, Likely To Be Named NDA Candidate for Vice President.

The big cat sustained injuries to his paws and mouth, and was killed on the spot on the road passing through Madhav National Park, forest ranger Inder Singh Dhakad said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 9-Year-Old Boy Dies After Lanter of a House Falls on Him in Rohini.

The carcass has been sent for post-mortem and an inquiry has been initiated into the death of the animal, aged around 10 years old, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)