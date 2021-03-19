Bhopal, Mar 19 (PTI) In view of the spurt in coronavirus cases, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced lockdown in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur cities every Sunday till further orders, an official said here.

The lockdown will be in force from Saturday 10 PM to Monday 6 AM.

Besides, all educational institutions will remain closed in these three cities till March 31, said a public relations department official on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 1,140 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths.

The decision of Sunday lockdown was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the official said.

Essential services and industries will remain functional during the period, he said.

People must wear masks not only for one's own safety but also for that of others, the chief minister said, and appealed people to follow social distancing and avoid going to crowded places.

