Bhopal, Nov 17 (PTI) The coronavirus positive tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,986 with the addition of five cases on Wednesday, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,525 as no fatality due to the virus was reported in the state during the day, he said.

The recovery count increased to 7,82,384 after five patients were discharged from hospitals, he said.

There are 77 active coronavirus cases in MP at present.

As 52,695 swab samples were examined during the day, the number of tests in the state rose to 2,11,47,857, the official added.

An official release said that 7,78,72,685 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 15,84,855 on Wednesday alone.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,986, new cases 5, death toll 10,525 (no change), recoveries 7,82,384, active cases 77, number of tests done so far 2,11,47,857.

