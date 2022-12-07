Bhopal, Dec 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported two COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,54,908 but no fatality in the last 24 hours, an official said, adding the death toll remained unchanged at 10,776.

The recovery count also remained unchanged at 10,44,124, leaving the state with eight active cases.

With 2,255 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,02,41,174.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,908, new cases – two, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,124, active cases-08, number of tests so far 3,02,41,174.

