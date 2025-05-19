Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Leader of Opposition of Madhya Pradesh assembly and Congress leader Umang Singhar on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court direction on state cabinet minister Kunwar Vijay Shah's matter regarding his objection remarks against Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media about Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

On Monday, the Supreme Court slammed MP Minister Shah for his remarks against Army officer Colonel Qureshi, saying that the Court was not ready to accept the minister's apology.

The Supreme Court has constituted an SIT comprising three senior IPS officers to investigate Shah's remarks, including a woman officer from outside Madhya Pradesh, to probe Minister Shah's comments regarding the Army officer.

Addressing the media persons in Bhopal, Singhar said, "I welcome the decision of the Supreme Court. I can say that it is a move of the Apex Court in the army's honour. But the Bharatiya Janata Party government, be it the central government or the state government, did not wake up; the Court did, but they didn't. The Supreme Court said that the minister's remark is not worthy of apology, but the BJP feels that it is worthy of apology, and that is why the state government hasn't asked for the resignation of the minister yet."

Shah's arrest is conditional, pending investigation cooperation, with the SIT set to submit its report by May 28.

He further highlighted, "If the BJP considers the Top Court's order or comment serious, then Minister Vijay Shah should be immediately sacked and action taken against him."

The BJP government's response to the incident has been questioned, with Singhar alleging that the party seems to support Shah's actions. The Congress leader stressed that the party would continue protesting until Shah is dismissed.

"I think that the BJP has become so arrogant that they neither want to listen to the media nor public sentiment, nor want to pay attention to the insult to the army. It is clear that the Court intervenes in such decisions whenever the government does not pay attention to such matters...I can say that if the government wants then they can make his resignation and also make his immediate arrest," Singhar said.

"If a case is registered against a common man, the police immediately detain their family members. So, I think there is silent support from CM Mohan Yadav and the BJP with Minister Vijay Shah. It is definitely a shameful incident for the state," he added.

Additionally, he stressed that the Congress party would keep protesting and raising its voice until Minister Vijay Shah is dismissed.

During the hearing on Monday, the Apex Court said, "You are a public figure. A seasoned politician. You should weigh your words when you speak. We should display your video here... This is an important issue for the armed Forces. We need to be very responsible."

Advocate Varun Thakur told ANI, "The Supreme Court has passed a historical order today and constituted an SIT regarding the Vijay Shah matter... SIT will submit the probe report to the Supreme Court before 28th May. The arrest of Vijay Shah is conditional; it won't happen until May 28 if he cooperates with the investigation. The Supreme Court rejected his apology...". (ANI)

