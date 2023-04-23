Indore, April 23: The quick thinking and courage shown by the conductor and the driver of a burning passenger bus averted a major tragedy at a petrol pump in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. The duo was injured in the incident but around 25 passengers on the bus are safe. While the driver who suffered burns ran away from the petrol pump where diesel was filled in the bus, its conductor drove it 200 metres away despite suffering burn injuries. Mumbai Bus Fire: BEST Vehicle Engulfs in Fire Near Andheri Railway Station, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

A sub-inspector of the Fire department said the blaze erupted in the bus when diesel was being filled into it at the petrol pump located near Teen Imli Chauraha. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera and a clip of the same has gone viral on social media. According to Hukum Bhalse, an eyewitness to the incident, the bus caught fire with an explosion when diesel was filled and the driver standing near the fuel tank got scorched. Thane Bus Fire: 65 Passengers Have Narrow Escape After Bus Catches Fire in Utaleshwar.

Bus Catches Fire in Indore:

इन्दौर में यात्री बस में आग का लाइव cctv पेट्रोल पंप पर डीजल भरवाने के दौरान हुआ ब्लास्ट बस ड्राइवर अस्पताल में भर्ती! pic.twitter.com/2GaZwBssPK — Jiya Sharma (@anchorjiya) April 23, 2023

The driver quickly ran away from the fuel pump while around 25 passengers rushed out of the bus and ran to safety. Bhalse said the conductor drove the burning bus to the main road, about 200 meters away from the fuel pump, though he sustained minor burns. The bus was largely gutted before the fire brigade reached the spot and doused the flames. The driver and the conductor, who sustained burn injuries in the accident, were rushed to a nearby hospital, officials said.

