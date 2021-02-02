Bhopal, Feb 2 (PTI) A man was held in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday for allegedly cheating people by collecting donations unauthorizedly for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, police said.

Manish Rajput was collecting money from shopkeepers in Ashoka Garden area and was issuing fake slips, said Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Bhadoria.

After local workers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, an outfit carrying out an authorized fund collection drive nationwide, came to know of Rajput's handiwork, they approached Ashoka Garden police, which booked him under section 420 of IPC, he said.

Bhadoria said VHP district joint secretary Yatendrapal Singh Jadoun is the complainant in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)