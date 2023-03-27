Khargone, Mar 27 (PTI) A man and his son drowned in Narmada river in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh while trying to save the former's wife and their pet dog, a police official said on Monday.

The dog entered the river at Sahastradhara and its owner Sapna Singh jumped in to rescue the animal, he said.

"Soon Sapna's husband Aman Singh Kanwar and their son Rudraksh also went into the water body as part of the rescue attempt. However, Sapna and the dog managed to swim to safety, while Kanwar and Rudraksh drowned. The incident took place on Sunday," he said.

"The bodies have been fished out, Further probe into the incident is underway," Maheshwar police station in charge Pankaj Tiwari said.

