Rajgarh, May 9 (PTI) A 24-year-old man and his one-and-half-year-old son were killed and his wife seriously injured on Monday when their motorcycle collided with a speeding multi-utility vehicle on Mumbai-Agra highway near Taraganj in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, a police official said.

The family was coming from Padana when the accident happened, leaving Saddam and his son dead on the spot, while his wife is being treated in a hospital in Shajapur, said Sarangpur police station in charge Ashutosh Upadhyay.

