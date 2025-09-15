Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said that 'One Nation, One Election' is a national necessity to make the country stronger, reduce expenditure, and save time.

Vijayvargiya made the remark while addressing a state-level student leader conference on 'One Nation, One Election' in Indore.

Also Read | New IRCTC Train Ticket Booking Rules: Aadhaar Mandatory for Online Ticket Booking in First 15 Minutes From October 1, Says Indian Railways.

Addressing the program, the minister said, "One Nation, One Election is an important subject, and a discussion on the same should be held across the nation. The matter is neither too small nor too big because one nation and one election have been held in the country. But after 1967, due to the dictatorship of Congress, misusing the power of Article 356 (President's Rule), many state governments were dissolved prematurely and elections were held at different times. Otherwise, Lok Sabha and assembly elections were held together in 1952, 1957, 1962 and 1967. After 1967, elections were held at different times."

Vijayvargiya alleged that during Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's term, the Election Commission of India (ECI) recommended 'one nation one election', but she did not pay attention to it. After that, Vidhi Aayog also recommended the same, but the then government gave a wide berth to it.

Also Read | Bank Holidays September Third Week: Banks To Remain Closed for 2 Days Between September 15-21; Here’s Why.

"The main disadvantage of not conducting elections together is that the state governments do not think about the internal protection of the nation in order to retain their power. I was the party incharge during West Bengal assembly elections, there are five such districts in West Bengal, where if you go, then you will think that you are not within your country. Intruders are brought in, and Aadhaar cards are made for them to expand the vote bank. The foreigners are brought here to save the government. Those foreigners then spread terrorism, spread Naxalism, and circulate counterfeit currency," the minister said.

He further claimed that the RBI's latest report revealed that earlier, most counterfeit currency used to come from Nepal, but now, if counterfeit currency comes from anywhere, it comes from West Bengal. All this is happening because the state government is allowing infiltrators in to save its power. They do not care for the country; they care about their rule, he alleged

Additionally, he urged the youth attending the conference to make people around them aware of one nation, one election, saying it will save public money and time.

"There are many losses due to separate elections. I want to say to you all that discuss this in your colleges, institutes and among people that the country needs One Nation One Election. This is a national necessity; it saves public expenditure and time. If ECI spends money separately in the Lok Sabha election and the Assembly polls, then this money comes from the public's tax," the minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream is that after 100 years of independence (in 2047), the country should become the most powerful nation in the world, so all the obstacles should be removed, and these separate elections are a hurdle in strengthening the country, he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)