Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): State minister Rakesh Singh and actor Suniel Shetty, along with their family members, offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain district on Friday morning.

They also participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' performed here on the occasion and took the blessings of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva).

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual at the temple. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta', between 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning as per Hindu beliefs.

According to popular belief, the wishes of the devotee, who participates in a Bhasma aarti, are fulfilled.

Speaking to ANI after offering prayers to Baba Mahakaal, Singh said, "It is hard to express my feelings in words. This year is very auspicious and one of unbridled joy for all of us as Shri Ram coming to reside in his temple in Ayodhya. Today, I offered prayers to Baba Mahakaal along with my family. I prayed for the welfare and well-being of all. I prayed for Madhya Pradesh to make further strides on the path of development. May Baba Mahakal shower his blessings on us all. I also sought his blessings so that I can do justice to my position and discharge my responsibilities with full devotion."

Speaking to ANI, actor Suniel Shetty told ANI, "I have never experienced such a feeling before. The power I felt during Bhasma Aarti was unlike anything else. This was my first time here but I now resolved to visit the temple every year to seek the blessings of Baba Mahakal. I was here with my family and feel blessed. I prayed to Baba Mahakal for the good health of my family and everyone else."

The actor also appreciated the arrangements at the Mahakal temple. (ANI)

