Bhopal, January 19: The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a notice announcing that all the government offices will remain closed on January 22 till 2:30 pm in view of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The notice issued on Thursday read, "The state government hereby declares a half-day holiday in all government offices on January 22, 2024 (Monday) till 02.30 pm on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha program of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya."

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off the trucks carrying 5 Lakh Laddus as prasad from the city of Baba Mahakal, Ujjain to Ayodhya for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Mandir. The CM showed the flag to trucks from Manas Bhawan in the state capital Bhopal on Friday. On the call of CM Yadav, the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee prepared 5 lakh laddus and packed it in the containers to send it to Ayodhya on the occasion of consecration ceremony on January 22. Ram Mandir Consecration: First Images of Ram Lalla Idol Unveiled Ahead of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony (See Pics).

The Chief Minister's office wrote on X, "CM Yadav flagged off the prasad rath of 5 lakh laddus being sent by the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, Ujjain to Ayodhya on the occasion of the consecration of Lord Ram. The CM showed the flag at Manas Bhawan in the state capital Bhopal." Meanwhile, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ram Temple, Ayodhya, on Thursday. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Tripura Government Declares Half-Day Closure of Offices and Educational Institutions for Ram Mandir Inauguration on January 22.

The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Arun Yogiraj - a famed sculptor from Karnataka. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha', a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

