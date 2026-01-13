Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said that the Bhopal Municipal Corporation is directed to immediately suspend the doctor, who allegedly issued a certificate identifying the cow meat as buffalo meat, in the slaughterhouse case and initiate an investigation into the matter.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, minister Vijayvargiya stated, "We have ordered the Bhopal Municipal Corporation to immediately suspend the involved doctor (who allegedly issued a certificate identifying the cow meat as buffalo meat) and conduct an investigation."

Notably, a doctor identified as Beni Prasad Gaur had issued the certificate identifying banned meat as buffalo meat.

Earlier, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation sealed a slaughterhouse in the city after laboratory reports confirmed that a large consignment of meat seized from a truck fell in the prohibited category. The action followed the seizure of around 25 tonnes of meat from a truck in the Jahangirabad area of Bhopal earlier this month. Police had arrested two accused in connection with the case.

According to officials, on the night of December 17, Hindu right-wing organisations intercepted a truck allegedly transporting meat from Bhopal to Mumbai. The organisations claimed the consignment contained banned meat. Acting on the complaint, police seized the meat and sent samples for laboratory testing. After the report confirmed the presence of the prohibited meat, the BMC sealed the slaughterhouse from where it was allegedly sourced.

Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai said that the slaughterhouse samples were found incorrect, following which action was taken against it.

"The information received indicates that the slaughterhouse samples were found to be incorrect. When the slaughterhouse samples were found to be incorrect, action was taken against it...Action is being taken against the officer concerned, or a private vendor, or anyone else, action is being taken against those involved...The slaughterhouse has been sealed. The administration is taking all necessary and appropriate actions," Bhopal Mayor said. (ANI)

