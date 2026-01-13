Gurugram, January 13: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has officially launched a major recruitment drive for 2026, inviting applications for 5,500 Constable positions within the Haryana Police. This recruitment cycle includes 4,500 vacancies for male candidates and 1,000 for female candidates. The announcement is part of the state government’s efforts to strengthen the local law enforcement workforce and provide employment opportunities to qualified youth.

Prospective candidates can submit their applications online through the official HSSC portal. The registration window is scheduled to remain open through late January, though applicants are encouraged to complete the process early to avoid technical delays. This drive follows the updated recruitment rules implemented by the Haryana government to streamline the selection of personnel. CUET PG 2026 Registration Last Date: NTA To Close Application Window on January 14, Know How To Apply Online Before Deadline Ends.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: How to Apply

Interested individuals should follow these steps to secure their application:

Visit the official HSSC website at hssc.gov.in.

Click on the recruitment link for "Police Constable 2026."

Complete the registration using CET credentials.

Upload required documents, including educational certificates and photographs.

Apply and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Eligibility

Candidates must have completed their Class 12 (10+2) education from a recognized board or university. Additionally, applicants must have studied Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects in their Matriculation (Class 10).

Age requirements for the posts are generally set between 18 and 25 years. However, the state government often provides age relaxations for reserved categories in accordance with prevailing government norms. Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins for 5,500 Posts at hssc.gov.in, Know How To Apply.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The selection process is multi-tiered, beginning with the Common Entitlement Test (CET). Only candidates who have qualified for the Haryana CET are eligible to apply for these specific police constable posts.

Following the initial application screening, candidates will undergo a Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and a Physical Screening Test (PST). Those who pass the physical standards will then sit for a Knowledge Test, which accounts for the majority of the final merit score.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Salary

Selected candidates will be placed in Pay Level-3 of the Seventh Pay Commission. The initial basic pay is approximately INR 21,700, supplemented by various allowances including Dearness Allowance (DA) and House Rent Allowance (HRA) as per state government rules.

The commission has clarified that there is no application fee for this recruitment drive, ensuring that financial barriers do not prevent eligible candidates from applying for these public service roles.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

