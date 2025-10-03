Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Police Narcotics Wing seized over 20 kilograms of Alprazolam powder worth around Rs 5 crore from Ujjain and arrested two people in connection with the contraband, an official said on Friday.

The accused was going to deliver the contraband to Kolkata but receiving a tip-off from an informer about it, the Narcotics wing constituted a team and arrested the accused, recovering the narcotics from his possession, the officer added.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Narcotics wing in Indore, Mahesh Chand Jain said, "Inspector Rakesh Chaudhary, posted in the narcotics wing in Indore, received information from an informant that a man, resident of Ujjain, was going somewhere (outside) with narcotics. Based on this information, a team led under the supervision of DSP Santosh was sent to Ujjain. A suspect matching the location and description provided by the informant was identified. Upon searching, the team recovered over 20 kilograms of Alprazolam powder, valued at over Rs 5 crore from possession of the accused."

"The accused has been identified as Mustakh Mansoori and he told the team that Om Raidas, a resident of Ujjain, had supplied him with the drugs. He was asked to transport it to Kolkata. The accused further said that he would have received the info about whom to deliver the packet upon reaching Kolkata. We have made Om Raidas an accused in the case and arrested him from Mandsaur district," DIG Jain said.

During the preliminary interrogation, Om Raidas told the police that he had brought the said Alprazolam powder from Rohtak. An investigation into the matter has been started to ascertain other accused involved in the case and further action would be taken accordingly, he added.

The officer further said that an investigation is underway to trace assets acquired through illegal drug trade, and then freezing action will be done. The accused have been taken on remand for further questioning. (ANI)

