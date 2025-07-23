Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Newly recruited police constables in Madhya Pradesh have been asked to collectively recite one or two chapters of Ramcharitmanas daily before sleeping at Police Training Schools (PTSs) across the state.

A nine months long basic training course of newly recruited constables has been started at eight Police Training Schools in the state from Wednesday, July 23. But ahead of the training course, a lot of applications of new recruits were received for PTS change, seeking to pursue training courses at the PTS nearest to their homes.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Westarctica a Real Country or Fictional Name? Know the Truth As UP STF Nabs Harsh Vardhan Jain for Operating Fake Embassy in Ghaziabad.

Following which, ADG (Training) Raja Babu Singh virtually connected with Superintendent of Police (SP) PTSs and newly recruits on Tuesday and highlighted that Lord Rama spent 14 long years in exile, living in a forest and if Lord Ram could spend 14 years in exile then why the new recruits can't spend nine months in a PTS. They should focus on their training.

Additionally, he instructed that if possible then the new recruits should collectively recite one -two chapters of Ramcharitmanas daily before sleeping, stating it is a treasure trove of wisdom, there is a path described for ideal value based living in it.

Also Read | INR vs USD: Rupee Falls for 6th Straight Session, Ends 3 Paise Lower at 86.41 Against US Dollar.

Speaking to ANI, ADG (Training) Raja Babu Singh said, "There are a total of eight Police Training Schools in Madhya Pradesh to train newly recruited constables which include, Rewa, Umaria, Pachamarhi, Indore, Ujjain, Bhauri-Bhopal, Sagar and Tighra-Gwalior. A 9-month long training of newly recruited 4000 constables has been started from today at these eight PTSs. As new criminal laws were implemented from July 1, 2024, we made some amendments in the 9-month long basic course of police constables. We have designed the course keeping in mind the technological elements and its training has begun from today."

According to information, around half of the newly recruited constables submitted applications for PTS allocation nearest to their home citing various excuses, mostly of illness in the family. Though ADG Singh dissuaded them and gave the example of Lord Ram's 14 years exile from ramcharitmanas and to take a lesson from it.

"We have received a lot of applications from newly recruits for PTS change wishing to do training courses at PTS nearest to their home. Some of them were citing reasons of mother illness and others. While addressing SP PTSs yesterday, I told them to counsel the new recruits and motivate them that it is said in Ramcharitmanas, Lord Ram spent 14 years in exile; if Lord Ram had stayed in exile then why can't you (recruits) spend just nine months in a Police Training School within the state," ADG singh said.

He further added, "I gave them this example of Lord Ram so that new recruits should focus on training rather than paying attention to changing PTS. I have also asked them to read Ramcharitmanas, and take inspiration from it; it contains many key messages about how to live life."

A newly recruited constable at PTS Bauri, Bhopal, Ravi Kumar Tiwari spoke to ANI and said that he would be happy to recite the verse of Ramcharitmanas.

"My training is going very well and the atmosphere here is quite good. Yesterday (July 22) ADG Sir had taken a meeting and in that he mentioned about Lord Ram that he went to exile for 14 years on the orders of his father, and can't we spend just 9 months in the training centre for the country, state for your parents and for our own upliftment. He also said that we all should collectively read the verses of Ramcharitmanas and should apply its lesson in our lives. It is commendable and we all will recite it together," Tiwari said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)