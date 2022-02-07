Bhopal, Feb 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said 'Nirjhani Mahotsav', a festival to express gratitude to the Narmada River, will begin along its banks across the districts of the state on Tuesday.

“Rivers have played an important role in human civilization and culture. Our civilizations developed on the banks of rivers and this is where cultures have flourished. In our country, Neer (water), Nari (women) and Nadi (river) are all revered," the CM said on Sunday.

With this view, 'Nirjhani Mahotsav' is being organized on Narmada Jayanti to express gratitude towards Ma Narmada, MP's lifeline, he said, adding that multi-cultural forms of culture which developed on the banks of the river will be exhibited on the occasion.

Sheo Shekhar Shukla, principal secretary (culture and tourism) said as part of 'Azadi ke Amrit Mahotsav, cultural programmes will be organized in the districts of Amarkantak (Anuppur), Dindori, Mandla, Jabalpur, Hoshangabad, Nemawar (Dewas), Barman Ghat (Narsinghpur). Omkareshwar (Khandwa), Mandleshwar (Khargone), Dahi (Dhar) and Barwani on the occasion of Narmada Jayanti on Tuesday.

The Mahotsav would see a plethora of rich cultural expressions such as tribal and folk-dance forms, 'Leela Natya,' musical performances, including singing and instrumental, as well as an exhibition of tribal paintings narrating stories focusing on various aspects of the river, the official added.

