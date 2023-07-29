Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh has once again become a tiger state with the maximum number of 785 tigers living in the state.

According to the latest data released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) on the occasion of International Tiger Day on Saturday ‘Status of Tigers Co-predators & Prey in India, 2022’, the state has topped the list of highest number of tigers and again became the tiger state.

The largest tiger population of 785 is in Madhya Pradesh, followed by Karnataka (563), Uttarakhand (560) and Maharashtra (444).

NTCA report also states that Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of six tiger reserves in the state which include Kanha Tiger Reserve, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Panna Tiger Reserve, Pench Tiger Reserve, Satpura Tiger Reserve and Sanjay-Dubri Tiger Reserve.

The tiger abundance within the Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh is highest in Bandhavgarh (135), followed by Khana (105) and Pench (77).

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has extended greetings on becoming the tiger state . He wrote on twitter, “We are proud of Madhya Pradesh being a ‘Tiger State’. Let us do our best to promote the conservation of tigers as well as to protect their natural habitats, so that the pride of the Tiger State remains with us even further.”

“Best wishes to all on ‘World Tiger Day’,” CM Chouhan further wrote.

Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav has also congratulated the state on becoming the tiger state. Yadav wrote on twitter, “Congratulations, Madhya Pradesh. With 785 tigers as per the latest tiger estimation exercise, MP is the Leading Tiger State of India. This reflect MP’s commitment to conserving tigers through intensive protection and monitoring by involving local communities.” (ANI)

