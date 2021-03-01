Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): Two persons arrested in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh after a video of them thrashing a man allegedly for asking their borrowed money back went viral.

"We have arrested two of the five accused as per the video. They demanded money from the victim's friend and father by sharing the video," said police on Sunday.

Detailing it further, the police said: "The victim had borrowed some money from the three accused. When he failed to return the amount, all the three accused along with their two fellows had beaten him on February 23 and made a video. After that they have forward it to their friends and father."

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

