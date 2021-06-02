Indore, Jun 2 (PTI) The preliminary exam of the Madhya Pradesh State Services Examination 2020, which was scheduled to be held on June 20, has now been postponed to July 25 in light of the COVID-19 situation, an official said on Wednesday.

"Considering the present situation of the pandemic and in the interest of candidates' health, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has decided to postpone the preliminary examination," a senior official said Wednesday.

The exam, which was scheduled to be held on June 20, has now been postponed to July 25, he said.

At least 3.40 lakh candidates had submitted their applications to appear for the State Services prelims, it was stated.

The exam was scheduled to be held at 800 centres spread across 52 districts of the state.

