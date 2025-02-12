Indore, Feb 12 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has prepared a plan to develop a startup-cum-IT park in Indore with an estimated cost of Rs 1500 crore on a public-private partnership model to help new enterprises flourish, an official said on Wednesday.

He said the government will provide land to a private company in the city, the state's financial capital, to construct a 22-storey building of the proposed business hub.

Also Read | Pradeep Baijnath Pandya in Legal Trouble: Sebi Slaps INR 2.83 Crore Demand Notice on Former CNBC Awaaz TV Anchor, 7 Other Entities.

“The board of directors of Indore Development Authority has passed a resolution to build a startup-cum-IT park on the Super Corridor on PPP model. The plan will be sent to the state government for final approval,” Indore Division Commissioner (Revenue) Deepak Singh told reporters.

Singh said the construction of the startup-cum-IT park equipped with state-of-the-art facilities is estimated to cost Rs 1,500 crore.

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron Visit Cardache Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor Facility in Cadarache (See Pics).

He said that the blueprint of the project would be presented to investors during the ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh' summit scheduled to be held in Bhopal on February 24 and 25.

According to business experts, Indore now has about 1,300 start-ups, while 500 such new enterprises can start their work soon.

Singh said the Board of Directors of Indore Development Authority has also given the green signal to the project of building a convention centre on the Super Corridor with an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore on a PPP model.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)