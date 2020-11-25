Bhopal, Nov 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 1,773 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 1,98,284, health officials said.

With 14 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the state's death toll rose to 3,197, they said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Negative Test Report Not Mandatory For Flight Crew in Maharashtra.

A total of 996 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking MP's overall recovery count to 1,81,345.

Of the new fatalities, five died in Indore, two each in Bhopal and Raisen and one each in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain and Dewas, the officials said.

Also Read | EPFO Gets Platinum Partner Award for Highest Transactions on UMANG App.

Out of the 1,773 new cases, Indore accounted for 582, Bhopal 307, Gwalior 108 and Jabalpur 66.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 39,394, including 743 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 30,332 with 510 fatalities.

Gwalior and Jabalpur so far recorded 14,218 and 13,922 respectively, the officials said.

Indore now has 3,644 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal, Gwalior are 2,495 and 897 respectively.

Jabalpur has 710 active cases.

With 33,011 samples being tested in the state in the last 24-hours, the number of tests conducted so far rose to around 35.95 lakh.

The coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,98,284, new cases 1,773, death toll 3,197, recovered 1,81,345, active cases 13,742, number of people tested so far 35,95,382.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)