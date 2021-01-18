Bhopal, Jan 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradeshs COVID-19 tally on Monday rose to 2,51,882 after the state recorded 304 fresh cases, a health department official said.

With three more people succumbing to the viral infection, the overall death toll rose to 3,756, he said.

A total of 540 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's recovery count to 2,41,966, he said.

The state now has 6,160 active cases, he said.

Of the new fatalities, one each died in Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur, the official said.

Of the 304 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 70 and Indore 50.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 57,062, including 918 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 41,633 with 598 fatalities, he said.

Bhopal now has 1920 active cases, while this figure for Indore is 1509.

With 20,449 new samples examined in the state in the last 24 hours, the number of tests for COVID-19 rose to 50,89,741, the official said.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,51,882, new cases 304, death toll 3,756, recovered 2,41,996, active cases 6160, people tested so far 50,89,741.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)