Bhopal, May 20: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the state government will provide assistance of Rs one lakh to the kin of those who died due to COVID-19 during the second wave of the pandemic.

"Today we have taken one more decision. Rs one lakh ex-gratia will be given to the kin of those who died of COVID-19 in the second wave," Chouhan said at a virtual meeting with BJP legislators. COVID-19 3rd Wave: Govt Should Ramp Up Facilities to Protect Children, Says NCPCR.

"We tried to save them (COVID-19 patients who died) but were unable to do so. Their families have suffered a loss, and therefore, they will be given Rs one lakh ex-gratia," he said. Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 4,952 new coronavirus cases and 88 fatalities.

