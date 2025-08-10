Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday inaugurated the Cancer Care Centre Building at Madhav Srishti Arogya Kendra in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Addressing the gathering, Bhagwat stated that society needs simple and accessible medical treatment.

The RSS chief said, "The society needs such medical treatment which is simple and accessible. Centralisation also happens due to commercialisation; it is the era of corporations, so the education gets affected. Earlier, there used to be 70-70 educational centres in each province, people used to send their children there and they got an education. Now, students have to go far away for education. It is the same with medical treatment also, because it has been centralised. When people go for medical treatment, there are expenses for accommodation, food, etc. Many things happen in this course. That is why a simple, easy, and low-cost treatment is required. Its basic solution is that all this should be done with a feeling of service."

"Health and education have become a very big need of society in today's time. It is necessary to be healthy to acquire knowledge. Unfortunately, both these things are beyond the financial capacity of a common man. They are no longer easy and accessible. Earlier, both these works were done as a service; today, it has been made commercial," he stated.

Earlier on August 9, stressing the need to develop religion and spirituality, RSS chief Bhagwat said that India must progress in every field, but it will be considered a 'Vishwaguru' when it develops in these two fields.

Addressing an event during a temple visit in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Friday, Bhagwat said that even if the country were to be better economically, it would be nothing new in the world.

"Even if our nation becomes a 3 trillion dollar economy, it would be nothing new in the world, as there are several other such countries. America and China are also rich. There are multiple rich countries. There are so many things that other nations have done; we will do the same. However, the world lacks the spirituality and religion that we possess. The world comes to us for it. When we become bigger in it (religion and spirituality), then the world bows down in front of us and considers us as the Vishwaguru," he said.

Emphasising on religion and spirituality, Mohan Bhagwat said, "We must progress in every field, but our nation will be considered a Vishwaguru in its true sense when we grow in this field (religion and spirituality)... We must become like Lord Shiva, who is brave and looks at everyone equally... He becomes happy in little and solves the problems of the world." (ANI)

