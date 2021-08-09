Bhopal, Aug 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh touched 7,91,970 on Monday with the addition of 10 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,514, an official said.

With 149 people getting discharged during the day, the recovery count in MP rose to 7,81,307, he said.

The official said 73,168 samples were examined on Monday, which took the number of tests in the state to 1,50,75,376.

An official release said 3,54,12,763 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, including 5,02,475 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,970, new cases 10, death toll 10,514 (no change), recovered 7,81,307, active cases 149, number of tests so far 1,50,75,376.

