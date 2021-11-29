Bhopal, Nov 29 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,93,150 on Monday with the addition of 12 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,528, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 7,82,496 after eight people were discharged from hospitals, leaving the state with 126 active cases, he said.

With 52,681 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,18,06,671, the official added.

An official release said 8,60,66,405 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 4,90,909 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,150, new cases 12, death toll 10,528, recovered 7,82,496, active cases 126, number of tests so far 2,18,06,671.

