Bhopal, Jul 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,46,890 on Monday after the detection of 190 cases at a positivity rate of 2.5 per cent, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,746, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 136 to touch 10,34,937, leaving the state with 1,207 active cases, the official informed.

The number of samples examined for coronavirus increased by 7,496 to reach to 2,96,26,519 in the state, he added.

A government release said 12,13,98,297 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 76,603 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,46,890, new cases 190, death toll 10,746, recoveries 10,34,937, active cases 1207, number of tests so far 2,96,26,519.

