Bhopal, Sep 30 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,54,309 on Friday after the detection of 21 cases at a positivity rate of 0.5 per cent, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,771, while the recovery count increased by 14 to touch 10,43,414, leaving the state with 124 active cases, he added.

With 3,987 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,00,45,364, he said.

A government release said 13,31,46,547 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 45,305 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,309, new cases 21, death toll 10,771, recoveries 10,43,414, active cases 124 number of tests so far 3,00,45,364.

