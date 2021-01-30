Bhopal, Jan 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally on Saturday rose to 2,54,886 after 219 people were detected with the infection, while the toll increased by two, an official said.

The number of deaths in the state stands at 3,807 and the recovery count is 2,48,319, including 283 who were discharged on Saturday, he added.

"The deaths took place in Bhopal and Anuppur. Of the new cases, Bhopal accounted for 82 and Indore 34, taking their active caseload to 799 and 421 respectively," the official said.

With 18,655 samples being examined on Saturday, the overall number of tests in MP went up to 53,43,762.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,54,886, new cases 219, death toll 3,807, recovered 2,48,319, active cases 2760, number of tests so far 53,43,762.

