Bhopal, May 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,968 on Monday after the detection of 23 cases, while the fatality count stood unchanged at 10,735, an official said.

The positivity rate was 0.3 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 31 to touch 10,30,979, leaving the state with 254 active cases, he informed.

With 7,223 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,92,00,481, he added.

A government release said 11,83,01,068 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 6,051 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,968, new cases 23, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,30,979, active cases 254, number of tests so far 2,92,00,481.

